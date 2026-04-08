The Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox in the third and deciding game of their interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. Boston is coming off a 3-2 win on Tuesday night. The Brewers (8-3), who lead the National League Central Division, have won three of their five road games this season. The Red Sox (3-8), who are fifth in the American League East, are 2-3 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The Red Sox lead the all-time series 224-199, but the Brewers have won six of the past eight meetings. Boston is a -139 favorite on the money line (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Red Sox odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Red Sox money line Brewers +117, Red Sox -139 Brewers vs. Red Sox over/under 7.5 runs Brewers vs. Red Sox run line Red Sox -1.5 (+158) Brewers vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Brewers vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Red Sox, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. Milwaukee enters the game with MLB's fourth-best offense, hitting .263 on the season. The Brewers have also scored the third-most runs in baseball with 70 in 11 games. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have the 16th-best slugging percentage at .364. Last season, Boston hit .254 as a team, fourth-best in MLB, while Milwaukee was third at .258.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.42 total bases for Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and William Contreras. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Roman Anthony. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 68.7% of simulations. Get the Brewers vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.