With their rotation depth decimated by injuries, the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired former AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners, reports MLB.com. It is a cash trade. Keuchel, 36, was on a minor-league contract with Seattle. It's unclear whether the Brewers will immediately promote him to their major-league roster, or stash him in Triple-A.

The Brewers lost top pitching prospect Robert Gasser to season-ending elbow surgery earlier this month. Milwaukee now has five big-league starting pitchers on the injured list. Here is their rotation depth chart:

Despite all the pitching injuries -- the Brewers have also been without closer Devin Williams all year because of a back injury -- Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central at 46-33. They are allowing 4.00 runs per game, eighth fewest in baseball, though the bullpen is really carrying the load. Their starters have a 4.20 ERA and the bullpen has a 3.29 ERA.

Keuchel has a 3.93 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts this season. That's in the offense-crazy Pacific Coast League, where the league average is a 5.42 ERA. Keuchel had a 5.97 ERA in 37 2/3 innings spread across six starts and four relief appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season.

In parts of 12 MLB seasons, Keuchel owns a 103-92 record and a 4.02 ERA. He won the 2015 AL Cy Young award after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA for the Houston Astros.