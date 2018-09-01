Brewers add veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson in trade with Blue Jays
The Brewers continue to aggressively bolster their roster
The Brewers continue to upgrade their roster for the stretch run.
A few hours after acquiring Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals, Milwaukee acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Brewers, according to multiple reports. Toronto will receive low-level minor leaguer OF Demi Orimoloye in the trade, the Blue Jays announced.
It is worth noting that, because the trade was completed prior to 11:59 p.m ET on Aug. 31, Granderson will be eligible for the postseason should the Brewers qualify.
Granderson, 37, is hitting .243/.340/.429 (112 OPS+) with 11 home runs this season, including .250/.345/.443 against right-handed pitchers. With rosters expanding Saturday, Milwaukee won't have to send someone down to make room for Granderson. They can carry him as an extra bench bat in September.
The Brewers are absolutely loaded in the outfield, with Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain being joined by Ryan Braun and Eric Thames. Granderson can be a platoon bat and pinch-hitter, which is always necessary in the National League.
In addition to Granderson, the Blue Jays also traded Josh Donaldson to the Indians on Friday.
