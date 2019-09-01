Brewers reportedly release Jeremy Jeffress, an All-Star in 2018 who helped Milwaukee win the NL Central

This past week, the Milwaukee Brewers released Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin days after designating him for assignment and despite him being on the injured list. Now, it appears the Brewers will reenact the process with injured reliever Jeremy Jeffress, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

#Brewers releasing Jeremy Jeffress, sources tell The Athletic. Currently on IL with strained left hip. Last 26 appearances: 7.33 ERA, .839 opponents’ OPS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 1, 2019

Jeffress, who will turn 32 later in the month, is currently on the mend due to a strained hip. He hasn't pitched in a big-league game since August 23, and hasn't been effective for a good deal longer. Although Jeffress has a 90 ERA+ on the season, he's seen his ERA rise from 2.55 entering June to 5.02 on the year. In the 32 appearances between those dates, he's permitted 41 hits and 27 runs (24 earned) in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

Jeffress' average fastball has clocked in at 93.7 miles per hour this season, per Statcast, which is down from the 95.1 mph figure he posted in 2018. Additionally, the pitch is missing bats on about half as many swings. On a related note, Jeffress' curveball has also been less effective.

Milwaukee's decision to cut ties with Jeffress comes just a few weeks before they would have to decide on exercising his club option worth more than $4 million for next season. Clearly the Brewers had already made up their minds.

Jeffress' release comes a year after an All-Star campaign in 2018, during which he posted a 1.29 ERA and struck out 3.30 batters per walk issued. He'll presumably try to latch on with another club, perhaps over the coming weeks. Do note that he won't be eligible for the postseason with his next team.