The finishing touches are being put on the American and National League All-Star Game rosters in advance of Tuesday's big event at Truist Park. While the standard rosters have already been voted on and hand-picked, changes are still happening as players opt-out and pitchers don't line up to be available. As it turns out, one of the most surprising All-Star selections turned out to be one of the last All-Star selections.

The choice of Milwaukee Brewers 23-year-old rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who replaces Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd on the list of available pitchers, isn't surprising on the statistical merits. After all, he's pitched to a 2.81 ERA/145 ERA+, and he's struck out 33.6% of opposing batters. Rather, it's surprising because Misiorowski earned the nod after pitching in just five games in the majors this season and working just 25 ⅔ innings. Stated another way, his All-Star selection comes not even a full month after his big-league debut.

That's a record, as it turns out. According to Elias, the MLB record for fewest career games before an All-Star selection was 11 by Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates just last season. Misirowski didn't just break that record, he reduced it to smoking embers.

Misiorowski is also the 30th first-time All-Star on this year's rosters and the 16th replacement. His addition means there are now 80 total All-Stars for 2025.

To be sure, Misiorowski is a compelling presence already. In his very brief career to date, he's regularly topped 100 mph with his fastball, he's outdueled Skenes head-to-head, he's taken a perfect game bid into the seventh inning, and he's struck out 12 against the reigning-champion Dodgers.

He'll be quite a weapon in Dave Roberts' bullpen in the upcoming Midsummer Classic, but Misiorowski's selection after, again, a mere five games will surely be a topic of discussion until the second half begins and diverts our attention elsewhere.