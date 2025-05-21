Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson struck out seven batters across five shutout innings on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, earning the victory and entrenching himself in the record books along the way.

Indeed, Henderson is the only pitcher in modern MLB history to begin his big-league career with three consecutive appearances that involved a winning decision and seven-plus strikeouts, according to OptaSTATS. His claim to fame isn't as impressive if you remove the win qualification (he's the 10th pitcher since 1901 to fan at least seven batters in each of his first three outings), but it's still notable -- and a boost for a Brewers staff that's currently down seven injured starters.

Henderson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick who opened the year in Triple-A. Since debuting on April 20, he's compiled a 1.69 ERA (248 ERA+) and a 5.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 innings. Henderson has impressed behind a pronation-heavy arsenal (in other words, none of his pitches feature much glove-side break): a low-to-mid 90s fastball, changeup, cutter, and bullet slider. The fastball has been his best bat-missing weapon, generating a 37.3% whiff rate to date.

Henderson is slotted to pitch next on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'll have the opportunity to pad his place in history with another quality outing. For those wondering, four pitchers have begun their MLB careers with five such appearances: José DeLeón (1983), Stephen Strasburg (2010), Masahiro Tanaka (2014), and Jared Jones (2024).

The Brewers entered Wednesday with a 24-25 record on the season, putting them in fourth place in the National League Central and five games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs. In addition to Henderson, they've received strong work from fellow rookie Chad Patrick, who has accumulated a 3.35 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 appearances.