The Milwaukee Brewers overcame a ninth-inning deficit on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds en route to a 6-5 extra-innings victory (box score) that extended their winning streak to a franchise-record and season-high 14 games. These Brewers rallied from seven runs down on Friday night to defeat the Reds and tie the 1987 club for the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history. (The Brewers technically won 16 consecutive contests between the end of the 1986 season and the beginning of the 1987 schedule.)

Coming into the ninth inning, Milwaukee trailed by a 2-1 margin. Back-to-back walks against Cincinnati closer Emilio Pagán to begin the ninth inning set the scene for the Brewers to tie the game on a throwing error by shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The Brewers subsequently plated a run in the top of the 10th inning, which was matched by the Reds in the bottom half of the frame, before taking a commanding lead in the 11th on a three-run shot by infielder Andruw Monasterio.

On the other side of the ball, the Brewers pitching staff completed a "hidden" perfect game by retiring 32 consecutive batters between Friday and Saturday's games. That streak was broken up by Reds outfielder TJ Friedl singling off starter Quinn Priester. That, too, qualified as a new franchise record, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Brewers are now 78-44 on the season, giving them the best record in all of Major League Baseball. They've earned a W in 29 of their last 33 contests. The Reds, for their part, are now 64-60. Their loss, plus the New York Mets' victory against the Seattle Mariners, means Cincinnati will enter Sunday 1.5 games back of the National League's third and final wild card spot.