The Milwaukee Brewers established a new single-inning franchise record on Sunday afternoon against the Athletics, stealing six bases in the first off left-hander Jeffrey Springs and catcher Shea Langeliers. The Brewers, predictably, staked out an early 4-0 lead that they later expanded into a 6-0 advantage through the first three innings of the contest (GameTracker).

The all-time Major League Baseball record belongs to the 1915 Washington Nationals, who stole eight bases off the now-Cleveland Guardians that July.

The Brewers leveraged their wheels early and often, with leadoff hitter Brice Turang reaching on a single to right field to begin the bottom of the frame. Turang would subsequently take second base before scoring on a throwing error by Langeliers. Before the inning was out, four other Brewers would swipe a base: Christian Yelich (who helped create the aforementioned error as the trail runner on a double steal), William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, and Sal Frelick.

Coming into Sunday, Springs had allowed just two stolen bases over the course of his first four starts. Langeliers, for his part, had surrendered 16 steals on 17 attempts in 17 games -- that despite recording the second quickest average pop time, according to Statcast. (Pop time is the duration between the ball entering the mitt and then arriving at the base.) Langeliers' error on Sunday was his third of the season.

Milwaukee entered Sunday ranked seventh in the majors in team stolen bases, with 24. The first inning alone catapulted the Brewers to second in the majors and first in the National League.