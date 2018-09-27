Brewers shower Bob Uecker with beer after clinching first playoff spot in seven years
The Brewers are back in the postseason, so it's time to party
The Brewers clinched their first playoff berth since 2011 on Wednesday, which meant that the champagnes and beers were flowing in the Milwaukee locker room. Joining the team was play-by-play man Bob Uecker, who has been doing Brewers broadcasts since 1971.
Uecker, well-known for his hilarious role in "Major League" as the Indians' disinterested commentator, didn't shy away from the celebration.
Look at this icon:
Uecker sat in the booth to call a bases-clearing triple from Christian Yelich in the fourth inning that put the Brewers up 6-0.
This will be the Brewers' fifth playoff appearance in Uecker's 48-year tenure with the team. When asked about the smell of clubhouse after the festivities, Uecker brought some of his self-depreciating wit. Via Robert Murray of the Athletic:
"It's better than my deodorant," he said.
The 83-year old Uecker is as lively as ever. You can hear it in his response when he's asked if he can still party as hard as he used to.
This Brewers team is very fun, that's for certain. And they aren't done yet. The Brewers close out their season hosting the Detroit Tigers just a half game back of the Cubs, who have four games against the Pirates and Cardinals. Winning the NL Central is a very real possibility, so who knows. Maybe Uecker will get to celebrate twice in the regular season.
