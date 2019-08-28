Brewers star Christian Yelich changes walk-up song to 'Roxanne' after tweet defending photo shoot goes viral
'Relax Roxane' was one of the top MLB tweets of the year
A common refrain is that the internet (specifically Twitter) is not real life. Yet sometimes the internet (specifically Twitter) bleeds into real life. Take what happened on Tuesday with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and reigning National League MVP winner Christian Yelich.
Yelich recently posed nude for ESPN the Magazine's "Body" issue -- a body-positive edition where athletes of various sports pose in the buff to showcase the spectrum of beauty and grace within the human species. We're not going to include the images here, but to be clear: They aren't indecent or raunchy or anything of that nature -- and even if they were, he's a 27-year-old consenting adult who can make his own decisions about those things.
Nevertheless, one fan named Roxane tweeted a proverbial "tisk tisk" at Yelich for betraying good taste and his assumed position as a role model for young fans. Roxane has since locked her account, but Yelich's response -- "Relax Roxane" -- lives on:
What's more is that Yelich even adopted a new walk-up song ahead of his first at-bat since the tweet -- "Roxanne" by The Police:
In the first nine hours since Yelich tweeted his response, it had been retweeted more than 7,000 times and favorited nearly 53,000 times.
