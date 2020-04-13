Brewers star Christian Yelich pens letter of support to senior players at high school alma mater
The high school baseball season has been lost due to the coronavirus
Due to matters much more important than our sports, baseball has been shut down across the country and mostly across the globe. One group impacted in particular that some might overlook is high school seniors. It's pretty painful, actually, to think back to my senior year of baseball and and then realize that experience is being taken away from thousands of players across the country. So many fun memories are being lost.
A group of senior high school players was on the mind of Brewers superstar Christian Yelich. The 2018 National League MVP sent a letter to seniors at his alma mater, Westlake High School (Westlake, Calif.) offering up his support.
"I'm sure this isn't how you envisioned your senior year coming to a close but this is just a small chapter of your life that's just the beginning!" Yelich wrote. "... Some of you have played your last game and that's fine!! It's fine because you're going to go on to do great things in this world, things that have a way bigger impact than anything that can be done on a baseball field!"
Here's his full letter:
That's definitely a nice consolation prize from one of baseball's best players. You can be sure Yelich, who was taken in the first round (23rd overall) out of Westlake High School in the 2010 MLB Draft, is very popular at his alma mater.
Kudos to Yelich on the gesture.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch MLB The Show Players League
Here's how to watch the upcoming 'MLB The Show' tournament
-
Ortiz surprises nurses with tickets
The Boston legends gave back to those who are working hard to help the city
-
Projecting 2020 with realigned divisions
MLB could scrap traditional divisions for the 2020 season
-
CPBL kicks off first '20 baseball season
The league is playing without fans in the seats due to the coronavirus
-
All-time team: Chicago White Sox
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
How short season impacts Mookie's value
Getting to the postseason won't be quite as easy with a shortened regular season
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday