Brewers superfan Kato Kaelin knew the Cubs were in trouble because of Jose Quintana's zodiac sign

The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 in Game 163 to win the NL Central on Monday, but it was never in doubt for Brewers superfan Kato Kaelin. Kaelin, a former houseguest of O.J. Simpson and a minor witness for the prosecution in 1995, has been with the Brewers every step of the way this season. And in Game 163, he said that the Brewers would win because Jose Quintana's ... Zodiac ... Sign is weak.

OK, it's not the most grounded prediction, but you never know.

FOCUS FOCUS FOCUS FOCUS 2morrow @Brewers - Goodbye Twitter - I know Quintana @Cubs CUBS owns us but his zodiac sign 4 tomorrow is weak & it means victory 4 crew. — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) September 30, 2018

Kaelin might have just slightly misread the stars here. Quintana threw five solid innings and gave up just one run, but the Cubs' bats dropped the ball in the loss.

Kaelin has been tweeting about the Brewers until the not-so-bitter end this season, sometimes completely changing his tune within the same night, as any superfan should.

OMG @Brewers BARNES IS AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN AWFUL. He is sooooo lucky - thanks 4 SUCKING TODAY milwaukee. Fricking beat @tigers NOW!! — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) September 30, 2018

. @Brewers YES !! * Aguilar needs work - way 2 many K’s - Shaw has 2 RBI’s at Cards but his hitting needs 2b a lot better in Wild Card - 1 chance. Moustakis can u start hitting 2. Merry Christmas thank u & Goodbye Twitter — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) September 29, 2018

Kaelin's dialect is a step above Cam Newton Instagram posts in terms of intuitiveness, but it gets the job done. After the Brewers won on Monday it didn't take a genius to figure out what Kaelin was feeling.

. @Brewers YESYESYESYESYESYESYESYESYESYESYESYES all my REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY WORKED!! 👍🔥🔥🔥😜😜😜🍺🍺🍺🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🍺🍺👊👊👊 — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) October 1, 2018

It would be impossible to compile everything that Kaelin tweets about this team. He's utterly obsessed.

Kaelin hasn't always been quite this rosy on the Brewers. He hits mood swings, just like any other fan. And after a slow start from the Brewers, he was not thrilled.

This @Brewers TEAM r PRETENDERS!! They couldn’t win a Double A softball game. I apologize 2 all softballplayers. The Brewers STINK. I mean really STINK. Lake Michigan sewage STINK. Wheels up. Missing @Bucks game but I’m sure the news on landing won’t be pretty! Btw, Brewers STINK — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) April 28, 2018

Santana picked off 1st. THIS IS INSANITY. CUT HIM NOW. I’m begging to board aircraft & lose all Wi-Fi. @Brewers U SUCK SO BAD! U RUIN COMPLETE WEEKENDS. Counsell u can manage when playing below .500 teams but I’m taking over 4 big games & teams. This team is VOMITVOMITVOMITVOMIT — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) April 28, 2018

. @Brewers U ABSOLUTELY SUCK!! SUCK! That’s SUCK!! No outs runner in 3rd & we don’t score. U SUCK! That’s another reason WHY Counsell must GO. Plus offense SUCKS — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) April 28, 2018

Hey, such is life as the fan of a team. If you aren't overreacting to every moment, are you even a fan?

One thing that you can't call into question is Kaelin's passion. The Brewers hurt him just as much as he loves them. That's being a baseball fan.

The NL Central champs will play either the Cubs, Rockies or Dodgers in the NLDS. And one thing is for certain: Kaelin is going to be tweeting about it.