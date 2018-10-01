Brewers superfan Kato Kaelin knew the Cubs were in trouble because of Jose Quintana's zodiac sign
Kaelin didn't like the way the stars aligned for Quintana heading into Game 163
The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 in Game 163 to win the NL Central on Monday, but it was never in doubt for Brewers superfan Kato Kaelin. Kaelin, a former houseguest of O.J. Simpson and a minor witness for the prosecution in 1995, has been with the Brewers every step of the way this season. And in Game 163, he said that the Brewers would win because Jose Quintana's ... Zodiac ... Sign is weak.
OK, it's not the most grounded prediction, but you never know.
Kaelin might have just slightly misread the stars here. Quintana threw five solid innings and gave up just one run, but the Cubs' bats dropped the ball in the loss.
Kaelin has been tweeting about the Brewers until the not-so-bitter end this season, sometimes completely changing his tune within the same night, as any superfan should.
Kaelin's dialect is a step above Cam Newton Instagram posts in terms of intuitiveness, but it gets the job done. After the Brewers won on Monday it didn't take a genius to figure out what Kaelin was feeling.
It would be impossible to compile everything that Kaelin tweets about this team. He's utterly obsessed.
Kaelin hasn't always been quite this rosy on the Brewers. He hits mood swings, just like any other fan. And after a slow start from the Brewers, he was not thrilled.
Hey, such is life as the fan of a team. If you aren't overreacting to every moment, are you even a fan?
One thing that you can't call into question is Kaelin's passion. The Brewers hurt him just as much as he loves them. That's being a baseball fan.
The NL Central champs will play either the Cubs, Rockies or Dodgers in the NLDS. And one thing is for certain: Kaelin is going to be tweeting about it.
