Brewers swap one logjam for another, demote Domingo Santana in favor of Brad Miller

The Milwaukee Brewers cleared one roster logjam on Saturday. In doing so, they may have created another.

Outfielder Domingo Santana was farmed out to Triple-A, replaced on the 25-man roster by infielder Brad Miller, who was acquired earlier in the month from the Tampa Bay Rays:

INF Brad Miller has been recalled from Triple-A @skysox. OF Domingo Santana has been optioned there. pic.twitter.com/PVjUCjvwf5 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 23, 2018

Santana had been the Brewers' best hitter in 2017, according to OPS+. Yet the Brewers added Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich during the winter, forcing Santana into a more limited role -- one he thus far has not taken to with aplomb. Santana heads to the minors hitting .249/.313/.354 with three home runs in 211 plate appearances, a far cry from last year's pace that saw him smash 30 dingers. Recently, he'd had trouble breaking into the lineup, starting once in the past fortnight.

Consistent playing time at any level could serve as balm for Santana, whose value hinges entirely on his bat. He's a substandard defender, and his strikeout-heavy ways demand of him that he hits for power and walks -- he hasn't done enough of either this year. Basic reasoning dictates that the Brewers could look to move Santana in advance of the trade deadline. Sending him to the minors, then, gives other teams the opportunity to scout him better.

The Brewers may have fixed their congested outfield, but Miller's promotion clogs the infield.

Milwaukee had been using Miller primarily at shortstop during his time in the organization, suggesting they could pair him with Orlando Arcia in a timeshare -- or, perhaps, turn the reins over to Miller entirely. It's possible the Brewers just wanted to re-establish Miller's versatility, given he'd played so much first base with Tampa Bay. The Brewers have plenty of first basemen already, with Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames on the roster. Still, it's possible Miller sees him time at the cold corner -- particularly if the Brewers continue to use Thames in left to cover for Ryan Braun and his pesky thumb.

No matter where the Brewers place Miller, he's unlikely to be an asset defensively. His best (and only) asset is his bat, which checks in as league average or better versus right-handed pitchers.

Having too many solid hitters for few too lineup spots is an envious problem for a manager to have. In that sense, Craig Counsell has to be pleased he'll need to continue to find at-bats for everyone, even with Santana elsewhere.