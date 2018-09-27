Brewers sweep Cardinals to become latest team to clinch a playoff berth, their first since 2011

The Milwaukee Brewers became the latest team to clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday night, earning their trip to October with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers won a tight 2-1 contest thanks to Travis Shaw and their pitching staff, among others, and a lucky break. Shaw drove in both of Milwaukee's runs, giving him 85 RBI on the season. Meanwhile, Jhoulys Chacin and four relievers held St. Louis to two hits all night.

As for that lucky break, the Brewers were able to end the St. Louis portion of the eighth on a play at the plate after Adolis Garcia tripped rounding third. Garcia had represented the tying run.

It's unclear if the Brewers will head to the postseason as a wild card or as the National League Central champions. The Brewers entered the night a loss behind the Chicago Cubs. As of press time, the Cubs were ahead of the Pirates, suggesting there would be no tie on Wednesday night.

This playoff berth will be the fifth in franchise history. The Brewers last made the postseason in 2011, when they came within two wins of reaching the World Series before falling to the Cardinals.

The Brewers will now head home and conclude the regular season with three games against the Detroit Tigers.