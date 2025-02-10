The Milwaukee Brewers will wear a patch in honor of the late Bob Uecker this coming season. The broadcaster, who was so much more, died in January at age 90 after a 54-year tenure with the Brewers. The patch is in Brewers blue and yellow with Uecker's signature over a baseball and plaid pattern.

"We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side," said Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger (via MLB.com). "Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill the hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field."

The patch will be affixed on a sleeve of the jerseys starting on Feb. 22 in spring training action and will carry through the whole season.

The Brewers are also expected to announce a ceremony to celebrate Uecker's life at some point during the regular season in Milwaukee.