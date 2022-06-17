The Milwaukee Brewers revealed their new City Connect uniforms on Friday. The jerseys are inspired by the People's Flag of Milwaukee, as well as other elements of the area they play in.

The team will debut the uniform on June 24 for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they will wear the uniform for all Friday home games and community nights after that.

The uniform's overall color palette draws from the People's Flag of Milwaukee, with a powder blue base reflecting the summer sky, yellow representing the sun, and navy trim as a homage to Lake Michigan. The chest graphic features the team's nickname of "Brew Crew," and a stylized grill patch on the right sleeve is a nod to the love of outdoor grilling among people in the state.

"The Brewers City Connect uniform is a gift from the Brewers to our Milwaukee home and our fans," read a statement by Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. "Each element of the design was thoughtfully created to celebrate the unmistakable bond between our city, the fans and the team, Milwaukee's Brew Crew."

The Brewers are one of seven teams this season that are debuting a City Connect uniform, part of a series by Nike billed as a "celebration of the unique personality, traditions and values that unite the fans of every club." The Brewers are part of a group that also includes the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.