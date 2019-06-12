Brewers vs. Astros odds, line: MLB picks, June 12 predictions from advanced model on 33-18 roll

Behind ace Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros will go for a sweep of their interleague series with the Milwaukee Brewers when the clubs meet on Wednesday evening. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The American League West-leading Astros used four home runs to power their way past the Brewers 10-8 in the series opener Tuesday, their fourth win in the past five games. Pitching has a better chance to play a key role in Wednesday's contest as the Astros turn to Verlander (9-2, 2.31 ERA), who has won six of his past seven decisions. He will be opposed by Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, (8-1, 3.87 ERA), who hasn't lost since April 10. Houston is a -130 money-line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Astros vs. Brewers odds. Before you lock in your Astros vs. Brewers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The Astros will be hungry to give another solid performance behind their ace and close out a series that many observers believe could be a potential World Series preview. The Astros notched their MLB-leading 46th victory on Tuesday and are tied with the Dodgers with 25 home wins. Verlander is 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA in five home starts this season.

Houston's four-homer surge moved it into third place in the American League with 106 home runs, behind only the Minnesota Twins (125) and Seattle Mariners (126). Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White all connected for the Astros on Tuesday.

But just because Houston comes in hot doesn't mean it's the best value on the Astros vs. Brewers money line.

The Brewers belted out 11 hits in the series opener and plated three runs in the top of the ninth to give Houston a scare after it had led 10-4 after seven innings. Yasami Grandal provided the punch with a three-run homer with two outs, but Milwaukee was unable to continue to the rally as Eric Thames struck out to end the game.

Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 25th home run and came up a triple shy of the cycle as the Brewers saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Milwaukee has scored 28 runs over its past four games.

Woodruff is 6-1 with a 3.59 ERA in eight prime-time starts this season. He picked up a win after allowing three earned runs on four hits in six innings against the Pirates in his previous outing.

