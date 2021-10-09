The Milwaukee Brewers are attempting to take a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Braves in their National League Division Series matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Brewers won Game 1 on Friday thanks to Rowdy Tellez's clutch home run. Charlie Morton and Corbin Burnes delighted us with a pitchers' duel, and Josh Hader stranded the tying run in the ninth to clinch the win. Saturday's game brings another enticing pitching matchup in Milwaukee.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS.com

Odds: MIL -125; ATL +115; O/U: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA)

Preview

In the era of the 2-2-1 Division Series format, 32 times a team has won Games 1 and 2 at home, and those teams are 29-3 in those 32 series, including 19 sweeps. Those are the odds the Brewers will try to give themselves Saturday, when they give the ball to Woodruff, their co-ace. He allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his lone start against Atlanta in 2021.

The Braves will have the right man on the mound to try to avoid the 2-0 series deficit. Fried finished the regular season on an incredible run, pitching to a 1.46 ERA and holding opponents to a .182/.213/.279 batting line in his final 11 starts. He did not face Milwaukee at all this year, so Brewers hitters haven't seen him in a while (these two teams didn't meet during regional play last year). A strong start from Fried feels imperative.

Prediction

I'm not sure any team has a clear advantage on the mound in Game 2 -- Woodruff had the better season overall but Fried has been at the top of his game the last few weeks -- but I like the power throughout Atlanta's lineup, and think they'll have more success against Woodruff, who can be a bit home run prone at times, than they did against noted home run suppressor Corbin Burnes.

Pick: Braves 6, Brewers 2

