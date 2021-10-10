The operative phrase to this point in the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS has been pitchers' duel. The Brewers took Game 1, 2-1, and the Braves answered with a 3-0 win in Game 2. Things shift from Milwaukee to Atlanta for Monday's afternoon bout. Don't let the low-scoring games fool those who haven't watched these. There have been lots of big pitches, hits and defensive plays. There have been especially tense moments in the late innings of both games. Hopefully things keep going for entertainment purposes.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, Ga.)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS.com

Odds: MIL +105; ATL -115; O/U: 8 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Ian Anderson (ATL)

Preview

It's been all about the pitching in the first two games, so let's take a look.

First off, neither bullpen is taxed, thanks to the starting pitchers mostly doing a good job and an off-day on Sunday.

Ian Anderson takes the mound for the home team. He was 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings this season, his second in the majors. Through three playoff starts last season, he didn't allow an earned run. He allowed two runs in an inefficient three innings in his fourth outing, but it was Game 7 against the eventual champions. He's more than shown the big stage isn't too much for him. His home/road splits don't show a drastic difference. He only gave up one run in six innings in his one career start against the Brewers, but that was May 15.

Freddy Peralta gets the nod for the Brewers. He was 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings this season. He's never made a postseason start. His home/road splits also aren't drastically different. He threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against the Braves the time he saw them this season, but that was May 16. Peralta might've run out of gas a little, though. He was shut down for a bit with right shoulder inflammation in August and then had a 4.70 ERA in 23 September innings.

Still, Brewers manager Craig Counsell is as good as it gets in dealing with his pitching plan. Oh, and Anderson had a 4.39 ERA in September.

Prediction

Another duel that could go either way. Pick: Braves 3, Brewers 2

