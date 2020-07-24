At long last, the 2020 MLB season has finally arrived. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced MLB to shorten the season to 60 games. There will also be a universal DH and a runner placed at second base to begin extra innings to speed things along. Embrace this weird. This season will be full of it.

The NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will begin the regular season in Chicago's venerable Wrigley Field. Here's how you can watch their Opening Day matchup:

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN, Marquee Network, Fox Sports Wisconsin

ESPN, Marquee Network, Fox Sports Wisconsin Stream: ESPN app, MLB.TV

Both pitchers are making their first opening day start. Woodruff is coming off an All-Star season in which he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings. Hendricks, on the contrary, is one of the best pitchers in baseball who has not made an All-Star team. He's won an ERA title and finished third in a Cy Young vote, but no Midsummer Classic. Last year, he was 11-10 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 150 strikeouts in 177 innings.

Storyline to watch: Last gasp with Cubs nucleus?

The group that will always be near and dear to the hearts of Cubs fans might be starting their last season together. Jon Lester and Anthony Rizzo have club options for 2021 that might not be picked up. There's the looming possibility of Kris Bryant and/or Willson Contreras being traded. Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber are only controlled through 2021.

Getting off to a slow start might set in motion a sell off. The Brewers and their fans would surely love to contribute to that with an opening day beatdown.

Prediction!

Why not close with a prediction? Hendricks has been pretty locked in during summer camp and the Cubs are at home. I'll take them in a bit of a low-scoring affair. Cubs win, 4-2.