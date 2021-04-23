The Milwaukee Brewers visit Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon to open a three-game NL Central series against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers (11-7) are in first place in the division, while the Cubs (9-9) are trying to get pointed in the right direction. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is expected to get the start for Chicago, which finished a sweep of a home series against the Mets with a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Thursday night. Milwaukee is expected to counter with southpaw Brett Anderson after closing out a three-game sweep of the Padres on Wednesday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are the -145 favorite on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before locking in your Cubs vs. Brewers picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee +135, Chicago -145

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5

Brewers vs. Cubs over-under: 9.5 runs

MIL: Milwaukee is 5-1 in the last six meetings in Chicago

CHC: Chicago is 4-0 in its last four games against a left-handed starter

Why you should back the Brewers



Milwaukee is 7-2 on the road this season and has won seven of its past 10 after a 4-4 start. The Brewers outscored San Diego 13-3 in the three-game set, and they have allowed more than two runs just twice in the past seven games. Anderson is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA, allowing five earned runs and just four walks over his 17 innings, and the offense has backed him with 19 runs in the three starts.

The Brewers have scored at least five runs in six of their last 10 games, and they face a pitcher in Hendricks who is 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA and has allowed five home runs over his two starts. Catcher Omar Narvaez has come alive at the plate to complement his stellar defense and pitch framing, hitting .396 (fourth in MLB) with three homers and 10 RBIs. Outfielder Avisail Garcia and third baseman Travis Shaw also have three homers to help carry the offense with Christian Yelich injured. Shaw is tied for eighth in the majors with 15 RBIs and has three doubles.

Why you should back the Cubs

Seven of Chicago's nine wins have come at Wrigley, and the Cubs tagged Anderson for three home runs in a 5-3 win on home turf in April. Hendricks has allowed just four runs over his last four starts against the Brewers, going 1-0 with 27 strikeouts and three walks. He doesn't throw hard, but he consistently minimizes damage, and his elite changeup can baffle hitters. He faces a Milwaukee team that ranks 30th in the majors with a .209 team batting average, is 27th in slugging percentage (.364) and has the second-most strikeouts in the league (198).

Chicago's offense still has pop, with Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each putting up five home runs. Contreras, Baez and David Bote all homered off Anderson in the win earlier this month. Baez has a team-high 16 RBIs (tied for fourth in MLB), while Bryant, Bote and Contreras have combined for 32. Baez also can get into scoring position on the base paths and is tied for second in MLB with five of the team's 11 steals. The Cubs have scored 36 runs over their last five games.

How to make Cubs vs. Brewers picks

