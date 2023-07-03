The Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) can remain in first place in the National League Central when they open their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs (38-44) on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee picked up an 11-8 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday before clinching its third straight series victory with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Chicago is looking to bounce back after dropping six of its last seven games.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is listed at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Cubs vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Cubs -115, Brewers -105

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+143)

Brewers vs. Cubs over/under: 9 runs

MIL: Brewers are 13-5 in their last 18 games vs. NL opponents

CHC: Cubs are 7-1 in their last eight games vs. NL Central opponents

Brewers vs. Cubs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Brewers



Milwaukee has found its best form of the season, winning its third straight series over the weekend. The Brewers racked up 11 runs in their win over the Pirates on Saturday, and they were propelled by a three-run homer from William Contreras on Sunday. They have won seven of their last 10 games to move into a tie with Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central, winning at least seven games on a 10-game road trip for just the seventh time in franchise history.

Chicago is coming off an extra-innings loss to Cleveland, losing for the sixth time in its last seven games. It will be difficult for the Cubs to bounce back against Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran, who has an impressive 2.85 ERA this season. He allowed a total of six earned runs in his first six starts, which spanned 35.1 innings. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Cubs

Shortstop Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason and will be on the NL All-Star Team next week. He is batting .256 with nine home runs and 35 RBI heading into this seven-game road trip. While Teheran has been excellent for the Brewers, he is coming off his worst performance of the season, allowing seven runs across 5.2 innings against the Mets last week.

Teheran has been mediocre against Chicago during his career, going 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 outings. Milwaukee has struggled to provide him with run support this season, scoring 13 runs in seven starts. Chicago starter Drew Smyly is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee, covering 15 combined innings. See which team to back here.

How to make Cubs vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cubs, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 11-2 on its top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.