The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are set to finish their series on Thursday. The Brewers are on the verge of getting swept, after losing three straight, including a 4-3 loss to the Cubs last night. Meanwhile, Chicago has won five of its last six games. Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.48 ERA) starts for the Brewers, while Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.06 ERA) starts for Chicago.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -138 favorite (risk $138 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +113 underdog (risk $100 to win $113). The over/under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Brewers vs. Cubs on Thursday:

Dansby Swanson Over 0.5 hits (-170)

Swanson is batting .248 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI. His hits over/under is set at 0.5, and he's finished over that total in 10 of his last 15 games. On Tuesday against Milwaukee, Swanson went 2-of-4 with a double. The model projects him to finish with 0.8 hits in this game.

Sal Frelick 2+ hits (+285)

Frelick leads the team in batting average (.298) and OBP (.363) with 122 hits. The 25-year-old has tallied 2-plus hits in six of his last eight games. In the first two games of this series, he finished with two hits.

Shota Imanaga Over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

Imanaga takes the mound for Chicago and has 85 strikeouts on the year. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under at 4.5, which he has cleared in four consecutive games. In a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 16, Imanaga finished with 6 Ks over seven innings pitched.

