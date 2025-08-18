The Milwaukee Brewers battle the Chicago Cubs in the first of a five-game series and first game of a day-night doubleheader in a key National League Central matchup on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee is coming off a 3-2 10-inning loss at Cincinnati on Sunday, while Chicago defeated Pittsburgh 4-3. The Brewers (78-45), who had their 14-game winning streak stopped on Sunday, are 36-25 on the road this season. The Cubs (70-53), who have won two in a row, are 38-23 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch for Game 1 from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The teams have split eight games this season. Chicago is a -128 favorite on the money line (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over-under is 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Brewers, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line Milwaukee +108, Chicago -128 at DraftKings Sportsbook Brewers vs. Cubs over/under 8.5 runs Brewers vs. Cubs run line Chicago -1.5 (+160) Brewers vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cubs can win

Right-hander Cade Horton (7-3, 3.07 ERA) is expected to get the start for Chicago. In 16 games this season, including 15 starts, he has logged 85 innings pitched, allowing 73 hits, 34 runs – 29 earned – with 27 walks and 67 strikeouts. He has won his last four decisions, including a 4-1 win at Toronto on Wednesday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner helps power the Cubs' offense. In 119 games, he is batting .293 with 20 doubles, three triples, 48 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He has five multi-hit performances over the past 10 games. In a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Brewers can win

Milwaukee is expected to start right-hander Freddy Peralta (14-5, 2.90 ERA). In 25 starts for the Brewers this season, he has pitched 136.2 innings, allowing 103 hits, 44 earned runs and 50 walks with 148 strikeouts. He is 2-1 against the Cubs in 2025, including an 8-7 win over Chicago on June 19. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Helping power the Milwaukee offense is right fielder Sal Frelick. In 108 games, he is hitting .294 with 13 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 18 stolen bases. He has five multi-hit games over the past 10, including a 2-for-3 effort with one double, four runs scored and two RBI in a 12-5 win over the Pirates on Wednesday. He was 2-for-4 with a walk in a Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Brewers vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.