Brewers vs. Cubs: Watch NL Central tiebreaker, lineups, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time
Follow along with our live updates of the National League Central tiebreaker game
On Monday, two tiebreaker games will be played in order to determine who is the rightful division champion in the National League Central and West divisions.
You can follow along with our live blog throughout the day for all the latest scores, news, and analysis. The current schedule has the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for the right to be crowned NL Central champ at 1 p.m. ET, with the NL West game starting thereafter.
The Central game will occur first, naturally, with the Cubs hosting the Brewers. Both teams finished with a 95-67 record -- the best mark in the league -- that will earn the victor home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Cubs, for their part, earned hosting privileges in the tiebreaker through virtue of winning the season series versus Milwaukee by an 11-8 margin. Those games were decided by all of six runs.
The Cubs will turn to Jose Quintana while the Brewers counter with Jhoulys Chacin. Quintana had a 4.09 ERA and 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio during the regular season. Chacin, on the other hand, had a 3.56 ERA and 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 34 starts.
Here's how the Brewers will line up otherwise:
- Lorenzo Cain, CF
- Christian Yelich, RF
- Ryan Braun, LF
- Jesus Aguilar, 1B
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Mike Moustakas, 3B
- Erik Kratz, C
- Orlando Arcia, SS
- Jhoulys Chacin, P
And here's what the Cubs will trot out there:
- Daniel Murphy, 2B
- Ben Zobrist, RF
- Javy Baez, SS
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Kris Bryant, 3B
- Kyle Schwarber, LF
- Jason Heyward, CF
- Jose Quintana, P
- Willson Contreras, C
NL Central tiebreaker: Brewers (95-67) at Cubs (95-67)
- Date: Monday, Oct. 1
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Brewers vs. Cubs: Live updates
If the live blog tool does not load properly, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who is the favorite?
The No. 1 team isn't our favorite to win it all? What?
-
LIVE updates: Rockies vs. Dodgers
Follow along with our live updates of the National League West tiebreaker game
-
What to watch for in Games 163
Game 163 tiebreakers are needed to decide NL Central, NL West. Here's what you need to kno...
-
D-Backs in 2019: Rebuild or hold off?
Arizona was in first place in the National League West on April 1, May 1, July 1, Aug. 1 and...
-
NL Triple Crown in reach for Yelich
The Brewers slugger and NL MVP favorite could finish Game 163 against the Cubs as Triple Crown...
-
Rangers fans give Beltre standing O
Did the singular Beltre play his final MLB game on Sunday? It certainly felt that way