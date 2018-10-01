Brewers vs. Cubs: Watch NL Central tiebreaker, lineups, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time

On Monday, two tiebreaker games will be played in order to determine who is the rightful division champion in the National League Central and West divisions.

You can follow along with our live blog throughout the day for all the latest scores, news, and analysis. The current schedule has the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for the right to be crowned NL Central champ at 1 p.m. ET, with the NL West game starting thereafter.

The Central game will occur first, naturally, with the Cubs hosting the Brewers. Both teams finished with a 95-67 record -- the best mark in the league -- that will earn the victor home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Cubs, for their part, earned hosting privileges in the tiebreaker through virtue of winning the season series versus Milwaukee by an 11-8 margin. Those games were decided by all of six runs.

The Cubs will turn to Jose Quintana while the Brewers counter with Jhoulys Chacin. Quintana had a 4.09 ERA and 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio during the regular season. Chacin, on the other hand, had a 3.56 ERA and 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 34 starts.

Here's how the Brewers will line up otherwise:

And here's what the Cubs will trot out there:

NL Central tiebreaker: Brewers (95-67) at Cubs (95-67)

Date: Monday, Oct. 1



Time: 1:05 p.m. ET



Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN



Live stats: GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

