The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are set to do battle in the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series, which gets started Tuesday evening. Because the Brewers won the NL Central and the D-backs are a wild-card team, Milwaukee will host every game this series. It is a best-of-three. Two wins gets you to the Division Series to face the Dodgers.

It was not until Aug. 3 that the Brewers took over first place for good. The D-Backs spent 66 days in first place themselves, though they wound up having to fight for a wild-card spot, and they enter October with a minus-14 run differential. Along with this year's Miami Marlins, Arizona is one of only 11 teams all-time to reach the postseason despite being outscored during the regular season.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 1.

Brewers vs. D-Backs schedule

Game 1: Brewers vs. D-Backs, 7:08 p.m. ET



Game 2: Brewers vs. D-Backs, 7:08 p.m. ET

Game 3*: Brewers vs. D-Backs, 3:08 p.m. ET or 4:38 p.m. ET or 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch Game 1

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field (Milwaukee)

TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA)

Brewers vs. D-Backs odds

Series odds: MIL -150 | ARI +125

Game 1 odds: MIL -190 | ARI +158 | O/U: 7.5

Preview

Because they did not clinch a postseason berth until the second-to-last day of the regular season, the D-backs did not have a chance to set their rotation, so Pfaadt gets the ball in Game 1. The rookie righty entered the season as one of the top pitching prospects in the game and he was impressive at times this summer, though the overall body of work was poor. On paper, the pitching matchup is heavily lopsided, and the Brewers would be wise to take advantage with Zac Gallen looming in Game 2. That goes double with Brandon Woodruff out with a shoulder injury.

Prediction

The pitching matchup is so lopsided on paper that it makes me thinking the D-Backs will win by about 10 runs. A classic trap game. I won't go there though. I think the Burnes vs. Pfaadt matchup plays out like you expect and Milwaukee gets the Game 1 win at home. Pick: Brewers 7, D-Backs 2