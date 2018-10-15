Brewers vs. Dodgers lineups: Dave Roberts flips Max Muncy and Justin Turner for NLCS Game 3

LOS ANGELES -- The 2018 National League Championship Series moves to L.A. for Game 3. The series is knotted at one game apiece. If you haven't seen already, check out the weather report. The wind might be a factor, especially early in the game. Here's how the teams will start for Game 3.

Visiting Brewers

Shaw gets the bump over Aguilar here against a right hander. Thirty of Shaw's 32 regular-season homers came against right-handed pitchers. Otherwise, all is normal here. It'll be interesting to see how long Chacin is permitted to go with Josh Hader again available but the rest of the back-end arms having struggled so far in the series.

Home Dodgers

This is interesting. Manager Dave Roberts has flipped Muncy and Turner. Turner has been hitting second for a while. The last time he slotted in the three-hole was Aug. 11. Both guys are patient, but Muncy is a much greater home run threat against a right-hander with 27 homers in 293 at-bats against righties in the regular season.

