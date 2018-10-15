Brewers vs. Dodgers lineups: Dave Roberts flips Max Muncy and Justin Turner for NLCS Game 3
The series is tied 1-1, so Game 3 will see one team move up by a game
LOS ANGELES -- The 2018 National League Championship Series moves to L.A. for Game 3. The series is knotted at one game apiece. If you haven't seen already, check out the weather report. The wind might be a factor, especially early in the game. Here's how the teams will start for Game 3.
LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
Visiting Brewers
- Lorenzo Cain, CF
- Christian Yelich, RF
- Ryan Braun, LF
- Travis Shaw, 2B
- Jesus Aguilar, 1B
- Mike Moustakas, 3B
- Erik Kratz, C
- Orlando Arcia, SS
- Jhoulys Chacin, RHP
Shaw gets the bump over Aguilar here against a right hander. Thirty of Shaw's 32 regular-season homers came against right-handed pitchers. Otherwise, all is normal here. It'll be interesting to see how long Chacin is permitted to go with Josh Hader again available but the rest of the back-end arms having struggled so far in the series.
Home Dodgers
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Max Muncy, 1B
- Justin Turner, 3B
- Manny Machado, SS
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Yasiel Puig, RF
- Yasmani Grandal, C
- Enrique Hernandez, 2B
- Walker Buehler, RHP
This is interesting. Manager Dave Roberts has flipped Muncy and Turner. Turner has been hitting second for a while. The last time he slotted in the three-hole was Aug. 11. Both guys are patient, but Muncy is a much greater home run threat against a right-hander with 27 homers in 293 at-bats against righties in the regular season.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NLCS Game 3 weather: High winds
There's a wind advisory in Los Angeles in front of Game 3
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has had his finger on the pulse of the Dodgers.
-
Angels quizzing managerial candidates
The Angels are reportedly taking an unconventional approach to finding Mike Scioscia's rep...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 15: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Scully won't join Game 3 broadcast
No, the legendary broadcaster won't be making an appearance in the booth during the NLCS
-
Braves give Snitker two-year extension
The Braves' manager won't be going anywhere for a while