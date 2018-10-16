Brewers vs. Dodgers lineups for NLCS Game 4: Yasmani Grandal benched and a couple of surprises at second base

LOS ANGELES -- After winning Game 3 of the NLCS, the Milwaukee Brewers now hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Dodgers are looking to even things up at home Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. ET/6:09 locally.

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS. For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

Here's a look at the lineups for Game 4.

Visiting Brewers

I've already taken a look at how I expect Craig Counsell to gameplan his pitching. As far as the position players, something immediately jumps right off the page here: Schoop. Since the Brewers acquired him from the Orioles, he hit .202/.246/.331 in the regular season and has only gotten two plate appearances (0-2, K) in the playoffs. He hasn't seen the field this series yet. I wondered if maybe there was some history against Dodgers starter Rich Hill, but Schoop is 0 for 8 with four strikeouts in his career. Counsell must just have a good feeling here.

Home Dodgers

Another surprise at second base. This time against the lefty, Dave Roberts is going with Dozier. Instead of Taylor in center with Matt Kemp on a corner against the lefty, Roberts knocks Hernandez out to center. Dozier hit just .182/.300/.350 after joining the Dodgers in the regular season and is 1 for 5 in the playoffs.

The bench will have an arsenal of lefties such as Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson. Something to watch is if Counsell removes Gonzalez in favor of Brandon Woodruff, does Roberts immediately go back to his lefties. Keep in mind, after Woodruff, it's likely Counsell goes to lefty killer Josh Hader and Roberts probably shouldn't empty his bench so quickly.