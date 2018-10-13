Brewers vs. Dodgers NLCS: Hader unavailable for Game 2, but all hands on deck otherwise for Counsell

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers ended up needing to nearly empty the tank in Game 1 after it looked like manager Craig Counsell was going to be able to avoid using Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel.

Still, other than not having Hader available for Game 2, Counsell will have almost everyone armed and ready.

"Well, you won't see Josh tomorrow, for sure," Counsell said afterward. "I mean, he's got two days off and then he'll be good to go. You know, everybody else we're good with. We're in good shape tomorrow. Corbin Burnes did not pitch today and was not up. So we're in good shape. We got possibilities, a lot of possibilities for tomorrow, so good stuff."

Someone then asked Counsell about Jhoulys Chacin, who seemingly would be used to start Game 3.

"Yeah. Jhoulys is -- everybody's a possibility that's available. That's what I'd say."

Wow.

So here's how everything lines up.

Wade Miley gets the start, and with the Dodgers likely not starting Max Muncy and having some lesser platoon options in there, it's possible the lefty gets through four or five.

As Counsell noted, Corbin Burnes didn't pitch in Game 1, so he'll be rested enough to go multiple innings.

Jeffress only threw 11 pitches, but he's been shaky in the playoffs after having a regular season that screamed, "Regression is coming!" Counsell might want to give him an extra day before Game 3.

Knebel threw 22 pitches and gave up a run for the first time in almost two months, so surely the Brewers would have him available but try to avoid him, too.

Joakim Soria threw 15 pitches and wasn't great.

Brandon Woodruff was excellent in two innings and threw 27 pitches.

My guess as to how the Brewers' ideal plan would go: Miley for five, Burnes for two, Soria for one and Knebel for one with Woodruff being ready to try and finish as much of the five innings slated for Miley as needed. We can be sure that if the Brewers win, Miley and Burnes will have played a significant role. Chacin will be a last resort while Jeffress, Xavier Cedeno and Junior Guerra will likely be used before him.

One thing is for sure here: I trust Counsell. Even with his players faltering late in Game 1, he's done absolutely everything the way he should have since the Brewers last lost a game -- which was all the way back on Sept. 22.