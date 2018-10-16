Brewers vs. Dodgers odds: 2018 Game 4 NLCS picks, predictions from expert who's 13-3 on Los Angeles, Milwaukee games

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a win in a big way Tuesday when they host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 4 of their National League Championship Series. First pitch is at 9:09 p.m. ET. In terms of Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, Los Angeles is -148 on the money line, meaning you would need to bet $148 to win $100 on the Dodgers (a $100 bet on Milwaukee would net $143). The over-under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5. Milwaukee has a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series, including a 4-0 shutout victory at Dodger Stadium on Monday. Before laying down your own Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, you need to see what Larry Hartstein is saying about the matchup.

Hartstein knows the Brewers' pitching staff has stifled the Dodgers' NL-leading run-scoring offense in this series. L.A. is averaging three runs with 22 hits compared to 32 strikeouts, and only two home runs and no steals.

While the Brewers' bullpen has gotten the attention, the starting pitching has allowed just one run in 13 innings (a solo HR). Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21 ERA), who gets the ball to open Tuesday, went two innings in his Game 1 start before giving way to the Milwaukee bullpen. He allowed a solo shot from Manny Machado. He's likely to give way early on to Josh Hader, Corey Knebel and the heralded bullpen.

The Brewers' offense has gotten results from surprising spots. Orlando Arcia, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, had just three home runs all season, but has three in six postseason games.

The Dodgers go with Rich Hill, who last time out allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings in his team's Game 4, an NLDS-clinching win against the Braves. Hill (11-5, 3.66) twice faced Milwaukee in the regular season, holding the Brewers to one run over six innings each time out.

While L.A.'s offense hasn't generated much run support, it has had chances. The Dodgers were 0 for 10 in Game 3 with runners in scoring position. Machado, Justin Turner and Chris Taylor have done their part, but the rest of the team is 9 of 66 (.136) overall.

The Dodgers have done a good job of stopping the Brewers' top sluggers. Likely NL MVP Christian Yelich is batting just .211 in the playoffs (though he has nine walks and a team-leading .464 on-base percentage). In this series, Yelich is batting just .182, Ryan Braun is at .167 and slugger Jesus Aguilar is at .222.

