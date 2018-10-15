Brewers vs. Dodgers: Prediction, NLCS Game 3 pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch MLB playoffs online

Game 3 of the 2018 NLCS shifts the scene to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with the best-of-seven series tied 1-1. The visiting Brewers will send Jhoulys Chacin to the mound, while the Dodgers counter with standout rookie Walker Buehler.

Chacin, a 30-year-old right-hander, this season pitched to a 3.50 ERA/116 ERA+ and a 2.20 K/BB ratio in 35 starts and 192 2/3 innings. In Game 2 of the NLDS, Chacin twirled five scoreless innings against the Rockies. Chacin was stronger in the second half of the 2018 season, and counting that outing against Colorado he's allowed a total of two runs over his last three starts. Of note: The Dodgers this season led the NL in OPS versus right-handed pitchers by a significant margin.

On the other side, Buehler, a 24-year-old right-hander, registered a 2.62 ERA/148 ERA+ and a 4.08 K/BB ratio in 23 starts and one relief appearance this season (137 1/3 innings). He got knocked around and struggled with his control in his NLDS start against the Braves, but that was coming off a mostly dominant August and September. As for the Brewer offense, they ranked third in the NL this season in OPS against right-handers.

NLCS Game 3: Brewers vs. Dodgers

Date : Oct. 15, 2018



: Oct. 15, 2018 Time : 7:39 p.m. ET



: 7:39 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: -160 Dodgers / +150 Brewers

-160 Dodgers / +150 Brewers Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Brewers: Will the Brewers have Josh Hader available for Game 3 coming off an off day? Hader threw almost 50 high-leverage pitches in Game 1 was of course unavailable for Saturday's Game 2. Some speculated that Hader wouldn't be available until Game 5 after logging his highest pitch workload of the season. The Brewers of course blew a 3-0 lead in Game 2 with their non-Hader relievers, so they may look to use their bullpen ace aggressively even if he could use another day of rest. Craig Counsell's bullpen decisions in Game 3 will be telling.

Dodgers: By taking Game 2 and thus splitting the first Milwaukee leg of the series, the Dodgers have taken home-field advantage from the Brewers. It's now in essence a best-of-five series, and the first three of those five remaining games will be in Dodger Stadium. As well, Buehler will be looking to rebound from his rough start against the Braves in the NLDS.

Game prediction, picks

Buehler settled down after his lone rough inning against the Braves, and against the backdrop of his stuff and success across a larger sample there's plenty of reasons to believe he'll get back to form. As well, Dodger hitters have enjoyed quite a bit of success against Chacin across their respective careers. The key for the Dodgers will be to stake Buehler to an early lead before Craig Counsell hands it over to his powerhouse bullpen after the off day. We'll say that's what happens.

Pick: Dodgers (-160)

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.