Brewers vs. Dodgers weather, forecast: Howling Santa Ana wind gusts could play a factor in NLCS Game 3
There's a wind advisory in Los Angeles in front of Game 3
LOS ANGELES -- After playing two games inside in Milwaukee, the NLCS shifts to Dodger Stadium and the weather could play a factor in Game 3 as high winds rip through Los Angeles. There were gusts of up to 40 miles per hour Monday morning (for more on the Santa Ana winds, check out CBS Los Angeles' forecast).
Sticking to sports, the Game 3 start time is 4:30 p.m. local time and the hourly forecast shows that the winds won't be quite as strong, but really could be a factor.
Starting with the 4 o'clock hour, the wind looks to be 12 miles per hour coming straight in from center field (weather.com). There's not much to block the wind in this ballpark at that direction, as can be seen here in a photo I took roughly four hours to game time:
By the 5 o'clock hour, the wind should be down to 10 mph and the forecast says another hour later it drops to eight mph. By the end of the game, it won't be a factor.
Still, in the early innings, there will be a fairly strong wind coming in from center field, which could turn this game into a pitcher's paradise. That's something to keep in mind as we prepare to see the Brewers and Dodgers squaring off.
