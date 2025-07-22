The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road to square off against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday evening. On Monday, Milwaukee shut out the Mariners en route to a 6-0 victory. The Brewers have now won four straight games. On the flip side, Seattle has dropped two straight games after winning the first two matchups out of All-Star break. NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.81 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.39 ERA) gets the ball for the home team.

Here are the model's three best bets for Brewers vs. Mariners on Tuesday:

J.P. Crawford Over 0.5 hits (-160)

Jackson Chourio Seager Total Bases Over 1.5 (+140)

Jacob Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Crawford leads the team in batting average (.285), OBP (.384) and hits (103). He's finished with over 0.5 hits in 13 of his last 15 outings. On Sunday against the Astros, Crawford went 2-of-5 with two singles. The model is projecting him to finish with 0.8 hits in Tuesday's contest against Milwaukee.

Chourio rolls into this affair with a .267 batting average, 16 dingers, and 64 RBI. He's also leading the club in hits (112). He's gone over 1.5 total bases in four of his last six games. In last night's game against Seattle, the 21-year-old went 2-of-4. The SportsLine model projects him to log 1.7 total bases.

Gilbert heads on the mound with 3.39 ERA along with 88 strikeouts on the season. The 28-year-old has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in seven of his last 10 games. In his last start against the Tigers, Gilbert tossed 9 Ks in 5.1 innings. In two career starts against the Brewers, Gilbert has finished with at least seven strikeouts.

