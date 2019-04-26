Brewers vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for Jacob deGrom's return from model on 14-5 roll

After a miserable stretch which has seen them lose seven of the last eight games, the Milwaukee Brewers look to get back on track against the host New York Mets. The Brewers (13-13), who have fallen into fourth place in the National League Central, have won three in a row and four of six against the Mets (13-11). New York, however, has taken two of the past three games to move to the top of the NL East standings. Friday's first pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the all-time series 77-64, including a 39-33 edge at home. The latest Brewers vs. Mets odds show New York at -182 on the money line (risk $182 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Brewers vs. Mets picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-2, 3.68 ERA) comes off the injured list and gets the start for New York. He missed his last start due to right elbow soreness. He threw 13 innings of scoreless baseball through his first two starts and has 36 strikeouts and just seven walks on the season. Statistically, the Mets have the edge in several offensive categories, including batting average (.262 to .246), runs scored (128 to 123), hits (212 to 203), doubles (40 to 31) and ERA (5.12 to 5.34).

Second baseman Jeff McNeil (.363) is leading the Mets with five multi-hit games over his last 10. First baseman Pete Alonso (.306) has had nine multi-hit games and tops the team with 21 RBIs. Also red hot is infielder Robinson Cano (.272), who went 5-for-7 against the Phillies and is 11-for-19 with two doubles and a home run over the past six games.

But just because New York has moved to the top of National League East standings does not mean they will provide value on the Brewers vs. Mets money line.

That's because Milwaukee is showing signs of breaking out of its recent slump. Third baseman Travis Shaw has upped his average from .154 to .200 over the past 13 games and went 4-for-12 with three home runs this week at St. Louis. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain (.263) has had eight multi-hit games and had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Monday. No player in the game has been as hot as right fielder Christian Yelich (.326). Yelich has blasted 13 home runs and hit a club-record 31 RBIs in the month of April, winning a pair of Player of the Week awards.

Right-hander Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.00 ERA) gets the assignment on the mound. He is coming off five scoreless innings in a spot start against the Dodgers on Saturday. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out five. Milwaukee also holds the statistical edge over the Mets in slugging percentage (.468 to .434) and home runs (50 to 31). Only the Seattle Mariners have hit more homers with 56 going into Thursday night's game. The Brewers also enter the series as the top defensive team in MLB, committing a league-low five errors.

