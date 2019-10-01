Brewers vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NL Wild Card Game picks, best predictions from advanced model

Two red-hot teams meet in the 2019 National League Wild Card Game when the Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. The Brewers (89-73), who have won seven of their last 10 games entering the 2019 NL Wild Card Game, had won six straight series before being swept last weekend at Colorado. The Nationals (93-69), who have won nine of their last 10, have also taken down three straight series. First pitch for Nationals vs. Brewers is at 8:08 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. The Brewers have played well despite losing reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken knee cap. However, the Nationals are favored -181 on the money line, meaning a $181 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Brewers vs. Nationals odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Nationals vs. Brewers picks of your own.

The model knows the Nationals will send right-hander Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) to the mound. He has pitched in four postseason games in his career, going 0-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Washington has also been tough to beat at home this season, going 50-31, including a 15-5 mark in its last 20 home games. The Nationals have also had strong results against Milwaukee at their home park, going 42-32 at home against the Brewers since Milwaukee joined the National League in 1998.

Shortstop Trea Turner has been in the zone for the Nationals and has a 12-game hitting streak. He is 19-for-54 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch. He went 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBIs against Milwaukee this season.

But just because Washington has been on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Brewers vs. Nationals money line.

That's because Milwaukee has also been on fire, going 20-7 in September. The Brewers have won the previous four season series against Washington. A big reason for Milwaukee's success has been the play of left fielder Ryan Braun, who has hits in six straight games, going 9-for-16 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs. Despite a mild calf strain, Braun is expected to play Tuesday.

The Brewers will most likely use a bullpen-by-committee approach, as they have been down the stretch, but will start right-hander Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA). He defeated the Nationals in his only start against them back in May, going six innings and allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out nine. Milwaukee is making its sixth playoff appearance and second in a row. The Brewers are making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

