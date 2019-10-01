Brewers vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NL Wild Card Game picks, predictions from advanced model

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals meet in the 2019 NL Wild Card Game, an elimination game to open baseball's postseason. The Brewers (89-73), second in the NL Central and two games behind St. Louis, needed a late-season push to make the 2019 MLB Playoffs, while the Nationals (93-69), second in the NL East and four games behind Atlanta, finished the season on an eight-game win streak. Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game 2019 from Nationals Park in Washington is set to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET, and the Brewers won the season series 4-2. The latest Brewers vs. Nationals odds show the Nationals favored at -181 on the money line (risk $181 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Brewers picks of your own, see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Nationals will send right-hander Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) to the mound. He has pitched in four postseason games in his career, going 0-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Washington has won seven of Scherzer's last 10 starts. He is coming off a six-inning performance in a 6-5 win over Philadelphia last Tuesday, allowing five hits and four earned runs while walking one and striking out 10. He has struck out 27 batters in his last 17 2/3 innings and punched out 10 Brewers on May 6 in Milwaukee.

The Nationals, who won two of the last three games against the Brewers in Washington, are led offensively by third baseman Anthony Rendon, who was 5-for-15 with two doubles, one homer and five RBIs against Milwaukee in three games at Nationals Park this season.

But just because Washington has been on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Brewers vs. Nationals money line.

That's because Milwaukee has also been on fire, going 20-7 in September. The Brewers have won the previous four season series against Washington. A big reason for Milwaukee's success has been the play of left fielder Ryan Braun, who has hits in six straight games, going 9-for-16 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs. Despite a mild calf strain, Braun is expected to play Tuesday.

The Brewers will most likely use a bullpen-by-committee approach, as they have been down the stretch, but will start right-hander Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA). He defeated the Nationals in his only start against them back in May, going six innings and allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out nine. Milwaukee is making its sixth playoff appearance and second in a row. The Brewers are making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

