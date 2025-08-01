The Washington Nationals start their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday evening. The Brewers had their three-game win streak halted after losing 10-3 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Nationals also lost their previous outing, dropping 9-1 to the Houston Astros on July 30. Jose Quintana (7-4, 3.50 ERA) is on the mound for Milwaukee, while Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.91 ERA) counters for the Nationals.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -157 favorite (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Nationals odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Washington is a +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Brewers vs. Nationals on Friday:

Sal Frelick Under 1.5 total bases (-135)

C.J. Abrams Over 0.5 hits (-260)

Jose Quintana Under 4.5 strikeouts (-160)`

Frelick ranks first on the team in batting average (.292) and OBP (.350), leading to his over/under for total bases on DraftKings at 1.5. He has gone under that number in six of his last 10 games. In his previous game, Frelick finished 0-3.

C.J. Abrams Over 0.5 hits (-260)

Abrams has a team-high .275 batting average with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 103 total hits. His over/under for hits is posted at 0.5, and he's cleared that mark in nine of his last 15 matchups. The 24-year-old has also logged at least two hits in two of his last four outings. The model projects him to finish with 0.8 hits in Friday's game.

Jose Quintana Under 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

Quintana goes into this game with a 7-4 record, 3.50 ERA and 55 Ks. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under set at 4.5, and he's posted under that line in 11 of his last 15 games. The model predicts that he will throw 4.1 Ks in this game. He's also posted fewer than 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts vs. the Nationals.

