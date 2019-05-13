Brewers vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 13 from advanced computer on 97-73 roll

A pair of red-hot teams face off Monday when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers (24-18) have won seven of their last nine, while Philadelphia enters Monday's matchup having won six of its last eight games at home. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Brewers have struggled on the road this season, most recently dropping two games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend. The latest Brewers vs. Phillies odds show Philadelphia at -159 on the money line (risk $159 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Phillies picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in how much of an advantage playing at home is for the Phillies. Philadelphia boasts a 14-7 mark through 21 games at home this season, and will look to continue its hot steak with another victory on Monday night.

The Phillies will turn to their ace, right-hander Aaron Nola on Monday. Nola struggled early in the season, allowing five or more earned runs in three of his first four outings. Despite his slow start, Nola has turned things around in recent weeks. In fact, Nola has given up just three earned runs across his last three outings.

Despite losing two of three against the Cubs, Milwaukee is playing some of its best ball of the season. The Brewers are 7-2 in their last nine games thanks in large part to their pitching staff. Over the last nine games, the Brewers' staff has given up three runs or fewer eight times. Though Peralta has been hittable this season, he was dominant in his last start against the Nationals, shutting out Washington over five innings and leading Milwaukee to a 6-0 victory.

In addition, Christian Yelich is having an MVP-caliber season. The 27-year-old leads the majors in home runs (16) and ranks second in RBIs (37) and fourth in average (.338).

