Brewers vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 13 from model on 97-73 roll

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Phillies will go with ace Aaron Nola (3-0, 4.57 ERA) on the hill, while the Brewers will throw right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-1, 6.75 ERA). The Phillies enter Monday's National League matchup with a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings. Meanwhile, the Brewers sit two games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Philadelphia is a -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Brewers odds, while the over-under for total runs is 8.5. Before you lock in your Brewers vs. Phillies picks and MLB predictions, see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model is well aware that Nola has been pitching extremely well in his most recent starts. After compiling a 6.84 ERA in his first five starts, Nola has allowed just two earned runs across his last two outings. In his last trip to the mound, Nola earned his third victory of the season after allowing just one earned run while striking out seven in six innings of work.

He'll be backed by an offense that's averaging six runs over its last five games. Philadelphia outfielder Rhys Hoskins has been a big boost, hitting .286 on the season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

But just because Nola has been on fire doesn't guarantee Philadelphia is the best value on the Phillies vs. Brewers money line.

Despite losing two of three against the Cubs, Milwaukee is playing some of its best ball of the season. The Brewers are 7-2 in their last nine games thanks in large part to their pitching staff. Over the last nine games, the Brewers' staff has given up three runs or fewer eight times. Though Peralta has been hittable this season, he was dominant in his last start against the Nationals, shutting out Washington over five innings and leading Milwaukee to a 6-0 victory.

In addition, Christian Yelich is having an MVP-caliber season. The 27-year-old leads the majors in home runs (16) and ranks second in RBIs (37) and fourth in average (.338).

