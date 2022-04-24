The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies face off in a series finale on Sunday Night Baseball. The Brewers knocked off the Phillies on Saturday afternoon, improving to 9-6 overall. Milwaukee is 4-4 on the road, while Philadelphia is 4-4 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are 6-9 overall and aiming to win the three-game series after winning the opener on Friday night.

Brewers vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -170, Brewers +150

Brewers vs. Phillies over-under: 8 runs

Brewers vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5 (+120)

MIL: The Brewers are 4-4 on the road

PHI: The Phillies are 4-4 at home

Why you should back the Brewers



Milwaukee has the superior defense in this matchup, ranking in the top five of the National League in multiple fielding categories. Philadelphia's defense is poorly constructed dating back to 2021 and beyond, and the Phillies also have a weak bullpen. Philadelphia's relievers have combined for a 4.58 ERA in 2022, the worst mark in the National League, and the Brewers can perhaps take advantage. Milwaukee's 9.2 percent walk rate is soundly above-average, working the count effectively and forcing the opposition to throw extra pitches.

From there, Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer is getting the start, and the 26-year-old has been quite strong in recent months. Lauer has a 3.48 ERA in two starts in 2022, opening the season with 10 strikeouts, three walks, and strong peripherals in 10.1 innings. Lauer was also excellent in 2021, throwing more than 118 innings of work with a 3.19 ERA.

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies are highly explosive on offense, and that is evident by strong 2022 numbers. Philadelphia has 127 hits, 30 doubles, and 15 home runs through 15 games, ranking near the top of the National League in all three categories. The Phillies also strike out on only 21.6 percent of plate appearances, and Philadelphia owns a .258/.327/.418 slash line that is one of the best in the NL.

In contrast, Milwaukee's offense is not firing on all cylinders. The Brewers have only 53 runs and 11 home runs in 15 games, and Milwaukee's slash line of .209/.288/.340 is paltry in comparison to what Philadelphia is doing. The Phillies are also leaning on Aaron Nola in this matchup, with the 28-year-old starting pitcher bringing a 3.70 career ERA, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, and an All-Star appearance to the table.

