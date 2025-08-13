The Milwaukee Brewers look to win their 12th game in a row when they battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in the last of a six-game homestand. Milwaukee earned a 14-0 win on Tuesday to extend Pittsburgh's road woes. The Pirates (51-70), who have lost four in a row, are now just 17-41 away from home this season. The Brewers (75-44), who lead the National League Central with the best record in MLB, are 41-20 on their home field.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers have won five of the past six meetings with the Pirates. Milwaukee is a -192 favorite on the money line (risk $192 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Pirates vs. Brewers money line Pittsburgh +160, Milwaukee -192 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pirates vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Pirates vs. Brewers run line Milwaukee -1.5 (+114) Pirates vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Pirates vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Brewers can win

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.29 ERA) to the mound. In six games this year, all starts, he has pitched 35.1 innings, allowing 17 hits, nine earned runs and six walks with 45 strikeouts. He is coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Friday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out eight.

Helping lead the offense is rookie left fielder Isaac Collins. In 98 games this season, he is hitting .292 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 41 RBI and 47 runs scored. In Monday's win over the Pirates, Collins was 2-for-5 with a double and a triple. He was 3-for-5 with a double and a walk-off home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the New York Mets.

Why the Pirates can win

Right-hander Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start for Pittsburgh. In 24 games this year, all starts, he has logged 137.2 innings, allowing 133 hits, 59 earned runs and 37 walks with 107 strikeouts. He is coming off a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. In that game, Keller pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and three walks, while striking out three. In a 2-1 win over the Brewers on May 24, he received a no-decision, but pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Helping spark the Pirates offense is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The eighth-year veteran is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, two triples, one homer and 32 RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a 14-8 loss to the Reds on Sunday. He was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in a 17-16 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 1.

How to make Brewers vs. Pirates picks

