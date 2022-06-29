Tropicana Field hosts an inter-league matchup on Wednesday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Rays welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to town to wrap up a midweek series. Milwaukee won the opener of a two-game set on Tuesday by a 5-3 score. Tampa Bay aims to return the favor, and both teams enter this matchup with 33 losses in this season.

Brewers vs. Rays money line: Rays -130, Brewers +110

Brewers vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Brewers vs. Rays run line: Rays -1.5 (+160)

MIL: The Brewers are 18-12 in day games

TB: The Rays are 18-10 in day games

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee has the superior offense in this matchup, and the Brewers also project for impressive run prevention. The Brewers will send 27-year-old left-hander Eric Lauer to the mound to begin the game, and he has a 3.89 ERA this season. Lauer has a 3.46 ERA over the last two seasons combined and, in 2022, he is averaging 9.4 strikeouts and only 2.8 walks per nine innings. When Lauer exists, the Brewers are in the top three of the NL in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Milwaukee's bullpen has a 3.44 ERA with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's offense is also flailing in a few key areas. The Rays are No. 10 in the AL in home runs with bottom-five marks in runs scored, batting average and slugging percentage. Tampa Bay is also in the bottom three of the league in on-base percentage and hits this season.

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay regularly wins on the margins. The Rays are No. 2 in the American League with 49 stolen bases, and Tampa Bay also has 10 triples this season. Tampa Bay is facing a Milwaukee starter in Lauer that can be beaten by the long ball. Lauer has allowed 16 home runs this season, and he has a 8.89 ERA over the last three starts.

Road games have also been unkind to Lauer with a 5.14 ERA, and Tampa Bay's bullpen is a strength. The Rays are in the top tier of the AL with a 3.14 ERA and 3.00 walks per nine innings from the bullpen. From there, Milwaukee's offense has a 23.6 percent strikeout rate with below-average metrics in batting average (.235), on-base percentage (.313) and doubles (109).

