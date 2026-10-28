Tonight's World Series Game 5 might be the last MLB action we see for many months, with the owners expected to lock out the players on Dec. 1. The Milwaukee Brewers try again for their first championship as they visit the Tampa Bay Rays with the typical 8 ET start time on FOX. It's definitely the last home game for the Rays, with a potential off day Thursday ahead of a return to Milwaukee if necessary. Bet $5+ on World Series Game 4 to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Doing something a bit different today. Normally, I would have had a long preview on this game, but obviously I didn't know until after midnight Eastern that there would even be a Game 5. Entering the bottom of the 12th with the Brewers up 3-2, it sure didn't look like it. The champagne, etc., was already in the visiting clubhouse, but the Rays staged a memorable rally for a 4-3 win. They joined the 1910 Cubs as the only teams with a walk-off World Series victory when facing a sweep. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

This, then, is the 14th straight World Series with no sweep, the longest run in MLB history. It's only the fifth Fall Classic to go to at least five games with one team originally having a 3-0 lead. Tampa Bay looks to become the first to trail 3-0 to force a Game 6 in that scenario. Teams scoring first in these playoffs are 26-13 and those to outhomer opponents are 22-5.

I included an alt Rays run line number in my daily newsletter of the day at SportsLine, but otherwise don't have a huge lean here. Will just enjoy potentially one last night of baseball until 2027. So what I've done is grab the five most-wagered player props from DraftKings tonight and have a few notes on each.

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Jacob Misiorowski 5+ strikeouts (-273): How long will the Brewers leave "the Miz" out there? They could use a long outing after heavily using the bullpen Tuesday, but Misiorowski hasn't gone more than 5.1 innings since Sept. 8. In that span, he has whiffed at least five batters in four out of six starts but didn't in Game 1 vs. the Rays. Tampa Bay is a very patient team and had only three Ks in five innings of the opener. The model has Misorowski at 5.8 innings and 7.5 strikeouts.

Jackson Chourio 1+ hits (-295): Chourio is currently the -110 World Series MVP favorite at DK, and he should be, as he's batting .500 (10-for-20) with two doubles, two RBI, four runs scored and three steals. Those 10 hits over the first four games tied a World Series record held by Babe Ruth (1928) for the most. Chourio has at least two hits in each game.

Yandy Diaz 1+ hits (-265): Diaz has the shortest World Series MVP odds for the Rays at +4000. He was terrible in the first two games of the Fall Classic but has rebounded some since the series shifted to Tropicana Field and is now batting is batting .176 (3-for-17) with one double and one RBI. Diaz is 1-for-5 in his regular-season career with a homer off Misiorowski.

Chandler Simpson 1+ hits (-190): I'm a bit surprised bettors are hammering Simpson's hit number and not his chances of stealing a base at around +350. Simpson is the definition of a slap hitter and had a key single in that 12th-inning rally in Game 3. He's hitting .375 (6-for-16) with a double, two RBI, two runs and two steals.

Taylor Walls Under 0.5 hits (-132): Walls is a little-hit, good-glove shortstop for the Rays, so I'm not sure what even drew attention to this prop. He's 0-for-9 in the series with six strikeouts. In his RS career against Misiorowski, he's 0-for-2. If the Rays are down and need offense, they probably pull Walls for a pinch-hitter, so maybe I do understand this wager.