Brewers vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 22 from advanced model on 12-5 run

The Cincinnati Reds will try to earn a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers when they meet in a Wednesday matinee. The Reds (22-26), fifth in the NL Central, have won four of their last six, while the Brewers (28-22), second in the same division, have lost three of their last four. First pitch from Miller Park in Milwaukee is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers had a six-game home winning streak snapped on Tuesday, and the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds show Cincinnati favored slightly at -107 on the money line (risk $107 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

The model has taken into account that the Reds are playing with plenty of confidence. Despite dropping a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati has won four of its last five road games.

Right-hander Luis Castillo (5-1, 1.90 ERA) takes the mound for the Reds. He is one of the top pitchers in the National League and logged a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He was limited to 5 1/3 innings because of rain, but allowed just two hits and a walk with six strikeouts. For the season, he has 76 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings over 10 starts.

That's because the Brewers have beaten the Reds in eight of the last 11 games in the series. Milwaukee has also won 13 of the past 19 games against the Reds at Miller Park. Right-hander Zach Davies (5-0) takes the mound for his 10th start of the year and sports a league-leading 1.54 ERA. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his starts.

Right fielder Christian Yelich (.325) is a question mark after being scratched from Tuesday's game with back spasms, but Milwaukee still boasts a very potent lineup. Left fielder Ryan Braun (.273) extended his hitting streak to seven games on Tuesday and is 10-for-25 (.400) with a home run and seven RBIs during that stretch. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain (.267), who had an eight-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, had two hits including a double on Tuesday.

