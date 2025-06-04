The Milwaukee Brewers (33-29) and Cincinnati Reds (30-32) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday. Both teams have secured one win thus far, with the Reds coming off a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA) is on the mound for Cincinnati. DL Hall (1-1, 1.69 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Here are the model's three best bets for Brewers vs. Reds on Wednesday:

Elly De La Cruz +1 hit (-235)

Brewers run line -1.5 (+160)

Andrew Abbott over 4.5 strikeouts (-128)

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz heads into this game leading the team in both home runs (12) and RBI (43) with a .259 batting average. He's logged at least one hit in 10 of his past 11 games. The model has him projected to log 0.8 hits, while he has a 1.3 total hit average in nine of his last 10 matchups.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Milwaukee will be able to cover the spread, and has the Brewers covering 76% of the time. Milwaukee has secured a win in eight of its last nine games. In addition, they have covered the run line in four of its past five outings.

Andrew Abbott has been solid for the Reds thus far this season. He has compiled 53 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. While he isn't racking up K's at the top half of the league, he has gone over five strikeouts in four of his last five starts. Overall, Abbott has six games with at least five strikeouts this year for Cincinnati. In his last outing, he had eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

The model is projecting five total strikeouts for Abbott and gives this prop a 3.5-star rating. FanDuel has this prop at -122.