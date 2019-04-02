Brewers vs. Reds odds: Tuesday MLB picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 14-4 on Milwaukee games

The 2019 MLB season continues on Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch from Great American Ballpark is at 6:40 p.m. ET. Brewers Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin will get his second start of the season and he'll take on Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani. The 4-1 Brewers will look to continue their hot start and put their division rivals in a hole with the Reds at 1-2 to start the year. Milwaukee is a -122 favorite on the road according to the latest Brewers vs. Reds money line with the over-under for total runs set at 8.5 according to the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds. But before you make your MLB predictions for Tuesday, be sure to check out the Brewers vs. Reds picks from Adam Thompson, SportsLine's top MLB handicapper.

Now, Thompson has dialed in on Brewers vs. Reds and is well aware that after winning the NL Central a season ago the Brewers are off to another blistering start thanks to their dominant bullpen.

Milwaukee's bullpen has already thrown 21.2 innings in five games and has an ERA of just 2.91 with opponents hitting just .200 against them. They've struck out 23 collectively over those 21.2 innings and they're doing it all without Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress.

Josh Hader had a 2.43 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 81.1 innings last season and somehow he's been even better to start this season. He's already recorded three saves and has given up just one hit without giving up a run or a walk in four innings. If Chacin can hand Hader and company the ball with a lead in the sixth inning or later, Milwaukee will be tough to beat.

However, don't expect Cincinnati to make anything easy on Milwaukee, as its improved lineup gives it a chance on the Brewers vs. Reds money line on Tuesday.

The Reds added Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp during the offseason, who saw plenty of Chacin when they were with the Dodgers and Chacin was with the Rockies. The Reds also have Jose Peraza, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto, who are all capable of putting up big numbers.

Votto has long been a one-man wrecking crew in Cincinnati and he's had quite a bit of career success against Chacin. The veteran first baseman has a 1.107 career OPS against the veteran right-hander with two career home runs in 21 at-bats. With Votto's ability to change the complexion of the game in one swing and the added benefit of Puig and Kemp in the lineup, the Reds will have a strong chance at home if DeSclafani can find his rhythm early.

