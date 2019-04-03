Brewers vs. Reds odds: Wednesday MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Wednesday MLB schedule starts early when the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers with a 12:35 p.m. ET first pitch. The Brewers, who went 13-6 against their NL Central rival last year, will have Freddy Peralta (0-0, 12.00 ERA) on the mound, while the Reds will send out Luis Castillo (0-0, 1.59). Cincinnati is a slim -109 favorite (risk $109 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds, with the over-under for total runs set at 8.5. Before locking in any Brewers vs. Reds picks of your own, see the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its advice and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money line picks this season. The model has a proven track record of hitting on its top picks in baseball, football, basketball, hockey and more. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Brewers vs. Reds. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the Brewers' strong offensive start, led by reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich. Through five games, Milwaukee is batting .265 as a team, sixth-best in the league. And Yelich has been a powerhouse, hitting .400 with three HRs, seven RBIs and five runs scored.

Peralta was not effective in his first start, allowing four runs on six hits in three innings against the Cardinals. But that was an anomaly -- the 22-year-old pitched 78.1 innings his rookie year in 2018, and batters hit just .178 off him. The Reds are hitting just .200 so far this season.

But just because Milwaukee is off to a hot start doesn't mean it provides value on the Brewers vs. Reds money line.

Castillo was solid in his opening start, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates. Last year, Castillo was especially tough at home, with a 3.51 ERA with 96 strikeouts over 82 innings, compared to 5.01 and 69 K's in 87.2 frames on the road.

ISo who wins Reds vs. Brewers? And which side of the money line is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Brewers money line to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and find out.