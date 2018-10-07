Brewers vs. Rockies: Jesus Aguilar's fourth-inning home run pads Milwaukee's NLDS Game 3 lead
Aguilar hit 35 during the regular season and pushes them closer to a series win
The Brewers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS against the Rockies and are looking to close down a sweep and buy themselves a little rest before the NLCS. They didn't waste much time in getting on the board as Christian Yelich walked, advanced to third on a Ryan Braun single and then scored on a Travis Shaw grounder in the first inning.
In the fourth, big Jesus Aguilar gave them some breathing room with a blast to left field:
Aguilar had a big regular season that included being named an All-Star and 35 home runs. This was, however, his first career postseason hit. He was 0 for 7 before that blast. Now that he's gotten one under his belt, perhaps he gets hot.
