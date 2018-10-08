Brewers vs. Rockies: Jesus Aguilar's fourth-inning home run puts NLDS Game 3 away
Aguilar hit 35 during the regular season and adds one postseason homer as the Brewers sweep
The Brewers swept the Rockies in the NLDS and have earned themselves a little rest before the NLCS. They didn't waste much time in getting on the board as Christian Yelich walked, advanced to third on a Ryan Braun single and then scored on a Travis Shaw grounder in the first inning.
In the fourth, big Jesus Aguilar gave them some breathing room with a blast to left field:
Aguilar had a big regular season that included being named an All-Star and 35 home runs. This was, however, his first career postseason hit. He was 0 for 7 before that blast.
As it turned out, this would be more than enough. The hapless Rockies' offense didn't score a single run. In 41 postseason innings, they only scored in three of them (one run in an inning twice, two runs in an inning once, 38 scoreless innings).
The Brewers will now host Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS in Miller Park.
LDS and LCS games can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brewers bullpen has never looked better
The bullpen has been good all season, now it's scary-good
-
Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to NLCS
Milwaukee is going to the LCS for the third time in their history
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Watch Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 3
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx in Game 3 of the ALDS
-
Sox choose Eovaldi over Porcello for G3
The Red Sox made a somewhat surprising pitching decision for Game 3 of the ALDS
-
Watch Astros-Indians ALDS Game 3
Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0 and will try and close things out on the road Mo...