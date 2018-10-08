Brewers vs. Rockies: Jesus Aguilar's fourth-inning home run puts NLDS Game 3 away

Aguilar hit 35 during the regular season and adds one postseason homer as the Brewers sweep

The Brewers swept the Rockies in the NLDS and have earned themselves a little rest before the NLCS. They didn't waste much time in getting on the board as Christian Yelich walked, advanced to third on a Ryan Braun single and then scored on a Travis Shaw grounder in the first inning. 

In the fourth, big Jesus Aguilar gave them some breathing room with a blast to left field: 

Aguilar had a big regular season that included being named an All-Star and 35 home runs. This was, however, his first career postseason hit. He was 0 for 7 before that blast. 

As it turned out, this would be more than enough. The hapless Rockies' offense didn't score a single run. In 41 postseason innings, they only scored in three of them (one run in an inning twice, two runs in an inning once, 38 scoreless innings). 

The Brewers will now host Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS in Miller Park. 

