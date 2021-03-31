The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins will begin their 2021 MLB seasons on April 1 at American Family Field -- formerly known as Miller Park -- on April 1. The visiting Twins in 2021 will be going for their third straight AL Central title, while the Brewers will be looking to make the postseason for a fourth straight year. For the visiting Twins, Kenta Maeda will on the mound, and he'll be opposite Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on the Twins-Brewers opener, including live stream details, is below.

Brewers vs. Twins

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field; Milwaukee -- Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.TV | TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Probable pitchers: Kenta Maeda (MIN) vs. Brandon Woodruff (MIL)

Odds: MIN -105; MIL -105; O/U: 8

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Brewers -105 Bet Now

Storylines

Twins: Andrelton Simmons is new to the fold in Minny, as are back-end starters J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker. The real concern is left field. The Twins non-tendered Eddie Rosario, and then they optioned top hitting prospect Alex Kirilloff to the minors even though he's fully ready. Likely in the name of service-time manipulation, they're trotting out Jake Cave as a lineup regular to start the season. The AL Central could be very tight at the top, and that's a decision the Twins could come to regret.

Brewers: The Brewers have some new faces in 2021 as they attempt to contend in the balanced but largely underwhelming NL Central. Kolten Wong improves the infield defense and gives them a lefty on-base threat. Jackie Bradley Jr. is also new to the fold, and Lorenzo Cain returns to center after opting out of the 2020 season. As for Woodruff, he's looking to take the next step toward certifiable ace-dom. He's got the stuff and pitchability to do just that.